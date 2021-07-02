Youth, use Mandela Month to lead preservation of the environment

In the month of June we celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the father of our democracy whose birthday on July 18 is known as Mandela Day.

In the month of June we celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the father of our democracy whose birthday on July 18 is known as Mandela Day.



“Freedom alone is not enough without light to read at night, without time or access to safe water or, without the ability to catch fish to feed your family.”..