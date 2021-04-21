Act 38 (1927) had summed up the lives of married African females as undeserving of protection over asset ownership

How judgment rescued black women from years of subjugation in marriage

The apex court of SA put a final stamp in a matter that potentially affects an approximate of 400,000 black, elderly women in the country – thanks to Agnes Sithole. Sithole spent years investing in her family and her household.



She utilised the money from her business towards educating her children. Sithole supported her husband by taking over some operational roles. The bulk of her money was invested back into the running of her household and that of her family. This contributed to the increase of her husband’s estate, in that her financial and other forms of investment into the sustenance of the family relieved her husband of financial obligations...