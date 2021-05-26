Respect and celebrate Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns could be confirmed as DStv Premiership champions as early as this evening, but they have been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past few days.



That is because a section of their fans were captured on video abusing their former coach Pitso Mosimane, who’s now at Egypt giants Al-Ahly, outside Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. It was an ugly scene which overshadowed a high-profile CAF Champions League quarterfinal, with Mosimane making a return to the Atteridgeville match venue which brought him and Sundowns so much success during his eight-year stay at the club. ..