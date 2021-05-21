Bonang Matheba's lawsuit a reminder that men are trash
But where are men's voices when women are insulted, defamed?
There are many exciting countdowns in the history of time. Year in and year out, we celebrate January 1, New Year's Day. In 1991, it was the much-anticipated walk to freedom with Nelson Mandela.
In 2010, we all waited with bated breath as the historical Fifa World Cup kicked off on our shores. Heck, I remember sitting in front of the TV screen as a child waiting for the signal screen to introduce programming for the day...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.