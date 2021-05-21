IN PICTURES | Inside Nadia Nakai & Vic Mensa's steamy baecation

Rapper and songwriter Nadia Nakai was whisked off by American musician Vic Mensa to Mexico for her birthday, and the vacation was absolute #lovelivesheregoals.

Posting snaps of their latest holiday together, Vic took Nadia halfway across the world to celebrate her trip around the sun.

The Practice couple were seen chilling on the white sandy beaches of Tulum, Mexico. They were also seen getting cosy and splashing around in the blue waters, enjoying time out of the studio.

The rumour mill was sparked when Nadia and Vic were seen getting cosy on the set of the music video for their song Practice. Though the pair have not officially confirmed their relationship, that hasn't stopped fans from romantically linking the pair!

“Baby said pack your bags,” Nadia captioned one snap.

Check them out: