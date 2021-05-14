Fear breeds bravery as LGBT+ S.Africans resist 'war on queerness'

Three months ago, Chippa Mohanoe's fiancée was stabbed in the neck and killed in front of their neighbours in SA's Sebokeng township.

Every day since, Mohanoe had to push past his fear of a repeat punishment for being transgender, hoping a high profile will stifle the homophobia that he says killed his fiancée and at least seven other LGBT+ South Africans in recent months.

Fear is making him brave.

"I am still here and I don't want to hide, I will make sure the justice system upholds her memory," Mohanoe said outside court after the man accused of her murder was denied bail.

Mohanoe, who is 30, said his fiancée, Bonang Gaelae, was stabbed because people thought she was a lesbian.

Now friends and LGBT+ allies are massing in public: a vital show of defiance against the spate of hate crime.

Despite living in the first African country to legalise same-sex marriage - back in 2006 - and under a constitution that guards against discrimination based on sexual orientation, LGBT+ people say they fear for their lives every single day.