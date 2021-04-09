Stop portraying gay men as accessories

Queer males are always shown as errand boys on SA reality shows

Have you ever noticed how women’s shoes go higher as economies plummet lower? Before the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette was playing slay queen with her people’s money in the modernised heel of the time. This even existed during the Great Depression when rations for clothes called for less fabrics but more height was the answer for shoes. Even modern iterations like Spice Girl shoes became a big hit during the 90s economic turmoil and that hideous gravity wedge was big when the Great Recession of 2007 crept in.



I can’t help but notice this economic fashion travesty when something else seem to go high during a financial crisis – gay representation. As French court shoes went up, flamboyance among men was rife, the cinema was obsessed with different portrayals of men in the 30s and 40s, while the late 2000s and 90s both shared a boom with gay representative shows and the gay best friend trope...