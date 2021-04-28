God has forgotten me, jokes gran on her 100th birthday

Centenarian spills tea about her secret to long life

A granny, who got to celebrate her 100th birthday early, believes God has forgotten her ticket to heaven.



Dressed in a black jacket, skirt, grey hoodie and slippers, Rose Ncube made her way to the tent in her yard with the help of a walking aid – Ncube was surrounded by family, friends, fellow church mates and community members as she celebrated her birthday at her home in Windmill Park, Boksburg, on Saturday...