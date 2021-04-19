Security beefed up after laptops stolen in weekend incident
Security beefed up after Zondo laptops are stolen
Offices of the state capture commission of inquiry in Johannesburg were broken into with laptops stolen during a burglary at the weekend, forcing the commission to beef up security.
This is a second criminal incident to hit the offices after a bullet came through its library window last week, the commission revealed yesterday...
