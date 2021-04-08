Covid-19 has shown us that where there's a will, there's a way and the money to tackle SA's pandemics

To say 'now is not the time' to deal with GBV a slap in the face

More than 365 days into the Covid-19 pandemic, while we may have somewhat of a grip on that pandemic, there is another pandemic that came before Covid but continues to rear its ugly head.



It has remained unchanged, and it continues to expose our incapacities as a nation, and the world, and that is gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide. A year into Covid-19, and women's positions and situations have largely remained unchanged...