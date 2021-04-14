Men's refusal to help at home has become worse despite the increased time families spend at home
Women's double burden of work tripled during the Covid-19 lockdown
“A year of lockdown, isolation, and new ways of being, these are my experiences of the first year of living in a pandemic. As a working parent, overnight I became an educator, full-time provider of all expectations and needs for my children – both under the age of seven.
"When I indicated to the father of my children about how I am not coping with all of this, the response was deeply rooted in the misplaced beliefs that women were born for this work; I was told to stop being petty.”..
