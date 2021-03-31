It's Catch-22 situation as abuse victims get killed for their silence, and also for reporting

It's unjust that women have to choose between seeking justice and peace

Justice or peace? Ordinarily, the statement that uses these two words is “no justice, no peace”. A statement usually used in protests. Where the protestors say the statement in reference to the fact that without justice, there will be no peace.



However, what I want to speak about is the fact that women at times have to choose between justice and peace. I say this because of the weight that comes with seeking justice – so much so that they would rather choose to not pursue their gender-based violence (GBV) related cases, because of the inefficiencies that exist in systems that should be assisting women as they deal with GBV...