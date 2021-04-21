ANC fails by selecting incompetent people who enable graft

Cadre deployment is universal and not inherently wrong

This past week has seen the debate around cadre deployment re-ignited, with many people arguing that the practice is wrong and should not be used by the ANC government.



This comes after minister of public service and administration, Senzo Mchunu, revealed in a written response to a parliamentary question posed by the DA that nearly 35% of SA’s senior government officials are not qualified for their jobs. Of the 9,477 senior managers, 3,301 do not have the required qualifications...