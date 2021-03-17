Our government should go after looters and not students
When will black people stop dying for education?
Nine years ago, in 2012, a woman was killed, and several others injured in a stampeded at the University of Johannesburg’s Bunting Road campus. This happened after thousands of prospective students and their parents, desperate to submit late applications at the university, attempted to force their way into the campus after the gate had been opened.
The ensuing pandemonium resulted in the woman being crushed to death in the stampeded and others being wounded...
