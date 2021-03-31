Blacks can’t allow themselves to be a cultural minority when they are the majority in SA

Outlaw criminalisation of blackness in our land

In his memoir titled The Story of my Life, the former leader of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu), Joshua Nkomo, makes a profound statement when he says: “The hardest lesson of my life has come to me late – it is that a nation can win freedom without its people becoming free.”



I found myself reflecting on this statement a week ago after reading the story of Thando Mahlangu, an Ndebele cultural activist who was humiliated in a Clicks store at Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand – during Human Rights Month...