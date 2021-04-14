Need for psychological treatments to deal with causes and consequences of the violence is urgent

Mob justice is evidence that our society is sick

I was barely 10 years old when I first witnessed mob justice meted out, but I still remember it like it was yesterday.



It happened on Ramolongwane Street in Zone 8 Meadowlands, Soweto. I never did find out what the man was accused of, but I remember seeing a mass of people chasing him, screaming at the top of their lungs “Mo thibeng!” (Stop him). He had run down Sekhwiri Street, past Kgarakgokgo Street and as he entered into Ramolongwane Street, he was finally stopped...