Maimane remark revealed true colours of the DA in 'a country of two nations'

In our unequal society, whites will always see blacks as lesser humans fit only for exploitation and experimentation

On Monday I read an interesting, albeit sad opinion piece, by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane in which he was responding to Tony Leon’s view that he (Maimane) was “an experiment that went wrong”. Leon, who led the DA from its inception in 2000 until 2007, had made this statement a few days prior in an interview he gave to News24. Nothing about Leon’s statement shocked me.



Over the past 27 years, black people in our country have been bending over backwards to accommodate a white minority that has consistently demonstrated that it is resistant to change. There have been countless incidents that have proven that the “Rainbow Nation” is nothing more than a romantic idea of those who imagine that racial unity is possible under circumstances of the gross systematic inequalities that define South Africa – if we all just get along and at least once a year, braai some meat to celebrate our “heritage”...