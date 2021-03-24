It's easier to call women monsters than it is to demand accountability from the men who impregnate them

Where are fathers when women kill their babies?

Last Friday, 29-year-old Wendy Tapiwa Kamoto was arrested for killing her new-born baby in North West. Police allege that after giving birth, Kamoto placed the infant in boiling water before wrapping it in a plastic bag and burying it in a shallow grave in a nearby field. She then confided in a friend about the incident and the friend immediately called the police, who later arrested the young mother.



As expected, the story was met with horror and great condemnation by the public, prompting Kamoto to abandon her bail application at Brits magistrate’s court. She remains in custody. ..