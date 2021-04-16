Columnists

SA sitting on indigence time bomb our high walls won't protect us from

Visits to my hometown reveal disturbing picture of poverty

By Fred Khumalo - 16 April 2021 - 07:40
Fred Khumalo Watching You

Maybe I am a sentimentalist, a nostalgic, or a simply a cry-baby, but every time I go back to the township of my childhood I emerge from the visit drained and disturbed.

I try to visit Mpumalanga, a township in KwaZulu-Natal, at least twice a year. I normally go there in the off-season, to see my siblings and, sometimes, old friends...

