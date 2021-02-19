Journalist's lie about police brutality trivialises a serious problem

Pauw's not-so-drunken pen will further erode trust in media

Last Friday, I was shocked and outraged when I read a piece by investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw, in which he told how he was brutalised by police at a top-end restaurant in Cape Town.



He wrote that on Saturday, February 6, he went to a restaurant at the posh V&A Waterfront precinct. There he ate and, by his admission, drank a lot. His bill, which was more than R1,000, came. But his card was declined by the machine...