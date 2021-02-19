Journalist's lie about police brutality trivialises a serious problem
Pauw's not-so-drunken pen will further erode trust in media
Last Friday, I was shocked and outraged when I read a piece by investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw, in which he told how he was brutalised by police at a top-end restaurant in Cape Town.
He wrote that on Saturday, February 6, he went to a restaurant at the posh V&A Waterfront precinct. There he ate and, by his admission, drank a lot. His bill, which was more than R1,000, came. But his card was declined by the machine...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.