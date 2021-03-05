A society that cannot protect its most vulnerable is not sustainable
Abuse of the helpless souls among us a real crying shame
As someone who got into journalism at the height of the war between Inkatha and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in the late 1980s and early 1990s, in the course of my duties I saw hundreds of badly mutilated corpses almost every week.
Over time, it seemed I’d become impervious to emotional turmoil. I was finding it difficult to cry. Even when my father passed on I failed to cry. Some thought I was heartless. I realised I was a psychological mess...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.