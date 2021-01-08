Columnists

Sadness over Mokotso's death mixed with anger over Covid comments

Tell the conspiracy theorist to go to hell, this thing is for real

08 January 2021 - 07:37
Fred Khumalo Watching You

My first encounter with Mokotso Moeletsi ended with us pulling knives on each other. But by the time he died on Monday, we’d been close friends for more than 30 years. Let’s claw back to 1986, where it all started. I was sitting with friends at the posh Exchange Bar, Royal Hotel, when someone came to our table and grabbed one of our chairs.

When we said we were expecting someone to join us, someone across the room shouted that we had no business drinking in town anyway, as we were izinyemfu from Hammarsdale. Izinyemfu was an insult reserved for those who lived in houses that had toilets inside, as opposed to those whose toilets were outside, as was the case in some townships...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X