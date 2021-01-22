The US has massive hold on the world, despite who the president is
Biden is no angel but level headed enough to fix Donald Trump's mess
Yesterday marked the end of one of the saddest, scariest, arguably most divisive eras in international politics. Donald Trump, that scrofulous barbarian and bully finally packed his bags and left the White House.He was and will always be a racist, sexist pugnacious ragamuffin whose true colours were neutralised by the fact he was at the helm of the most powerful nation on earth, a nation which acts as if it has a monopoly on democracy.
In theory, it wouldn’t have been any of our business if he stayed on at the White House or not. It wouldn’t have mattered if he overthrew the democratically elected government of that country and installed in his KKK brethren in Capitol Hill. It wouldn’t have mattered. In theory...
