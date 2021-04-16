Having customer-centric approach is key

Businesses need to rethink ways to stay relevant

According to a study by Brain & Company, organisations with a customer experience mindset drive a revenue of 4-8% higher than the rest in their respective industries. Having a customer-centric approach is therefore vital for businesses operating in the digital age. Here, data is a key element in driving business operations.



This, specifically when taking into consideration the need for quality data as we continue to see advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and machine learning. Companies should embrace customer-centric approaches that leverage these technological advancements as it allows for insights into customer behaviour and preference...