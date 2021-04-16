Having customer-centric approach is key
Businesses need to rethink ways to stay relevant
According to a study by Brain & Company, organisations with a customer experience mindset drive a revenue of 4-8% higher than the rest in their respective industries. Having a customer-centric approach is therefore vital for businesses operating in the digital age. Here, data is a key element in driving business operations.
This, specifically when taking into consideration the need for quality data as we continue to see advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and machine learning. Companies should embrace customer-centric approaches that leverage these technological advancements as it allows for insights into customer behaviour and preference...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.