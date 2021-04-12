Former DA leader doesn’t bother to pretend, he expresses his racism out loud

ANC utter failures embolden racists such as Tony Leon

Former DA leader Tony Leon recently caused a public storm when he told us that Mmusi Maimane’s leadership of the party was an “experiment gone wrong”.



Even the bluntest minds among us understood what Leon sought to communicate: that the DA will never again install a black stooge at its helm to appease black people. In short, to hell with black people!..