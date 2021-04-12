Former DA leader doesn’t bother to pretend, he expresses his racism out loud
ANC utter failures embolden racists such as Tony Leon
Former DA leader Tony Leon recently caused a public storm when he told us that Mmusi Maimane’s leadership of the party was an “experiment gone wrong”.
Even the bluntest minds among us understood what Leon sought to communicate: that the DA will never again install a black stooge at its helm to appease black people. In short, to hell with black people!..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.