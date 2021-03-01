Zuma's strategy is plain to see, cause turmoil to stay out of jail while turning the pblic purse into his family's piggy bank

What are you going to do stop this evil plan?

A coup d’état is underway in the ANC. It is a conspiracy of Shakespearean proportions – directed from a village in Nkandla. The mastermind of the coup has been exposed to little formal education, but he has spent many years being trained by the KGB on how to destabilise a state and engineer the downfall of those who are in power.



To be sure, the coup has been long in the making. It began right there on the floor of the ANC’s Nasrec conference. When Cyril Ramaphosa’s narrow victory was announced, mischievous broadcasters turned their cameras to focus on the mastermind, whose face was momentarily frozen by a crippling pang of disbelief...