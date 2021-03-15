Columnists

The party has eaten up all the money, leaving behind a failed state

Wake up, students, Wits is not ‘accused No 1’, the ANC is

15 March 2021 - 10:20

The chaos that we have been witnessing at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) was not created by the university. Wits is simply a victim of a corrupt government that has now reached its dramatic end.

We must remember that the student protests were preceded by an embarrassing announcement made by the minister of education Blade Nzimande that his department has no money to fund first year students across the higher education sector. Nzimande blamed what he calls a “shortfall” on two factors: Covid-19 and budget cuts incurred by all government departments...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X