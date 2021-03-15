The party has eaten up all the money, leaving behind a failed state

Wake up, students, Wits is not ‘accused No 1’, the ANC is

The chaos that we have been witnessing at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) was not created by the university. Wits is simply a victim of a corrupt government that has now reached its dramatic end.



We must remember that the student protests were preceded by an embarrassing announcement made by the minister of education Blade Nzimande that his department has no money to fund first year students across the higher education sector. Nzimande blamed what he calls a “shortfall” on two factors: Covid-19 and budget cuts incurred by all government departments...