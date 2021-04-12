Entertainment

Group calling for transparency on how government money is being distributed

Arts activists vow to continue sit-in despite court order

12 April 2021 - 07:30

The group of artists and creatives staging a sit-in at National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, has vowed to continue with staying there until their demands are met despite an order that they must vacate the premises.

The group said it was not shaken by the South Gauteng high court order handed down on Friday, ordering that they must immediately leave the premises, pending the finalisation of the dispute pertaining to the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Progamme (PESP)...

