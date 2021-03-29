Countries that do well invest in the future, but SA is being run by looters who can’t see further than their bellies

Failure to solve our energy crisis a sign of inevitable decline

South Africa is a noisy and dramatic country. Something happens every day that shifts our attention from what took place the previous day. That is why we forget quickly.



The problem is that we do not pause to consider where we are going. Does anyone have an image of what, given the way things are going, our country will look like in the medium to long term?..