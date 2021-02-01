Big plans have been announced, but crucial details have not been forthcoming
Broke government with no plan won't succeed with vaccination project
As we await the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines in SA, we must moderate our expectations. In the US, we have already seen long queues and people being turned back because states have not received sufficient doses from the federal government.
South Africans must not laugh at the chaos in the US, for we know that our own government is one of the most incompetent and corrupt in the world...
