Limpopo police probe drowning of three boys in abandoned mine hole

Police in Mecklenburg, Limpopo, have opened an inquest docket after three children drowned in an abandoned mine hole.

The three boys, aged between seven and nine, had gone to play in the area on Sunday.The parents became suspicious when the children had not returned and were nowhere to be found.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mamphaswa Seabi said parents searched in the area and then proceeded to the 'dam' that was created when an abandoned illegal mine became filled with water due to recent rains in the area.

"On arrival, they were met by the sight of their children’s clothes next to the 'dam' and started anticipating that the worst might have happened.

The matter was reported to the local police and members from the Provincial Search and Rescue and the K9 [units] were then summoned to the scene. The three bodies were later retrieved from the water," he said

"They were identified as the Ramabala siblings, Machaba, aged eight, and Itumeleng, agednine, as well as their friend Pabalelo Mokgethwa, aged seven.

The siblings were grade 4 learners at Ramoko Primary School and their friend was a Grade 2 learner at Mmalegaswi Primary School.All deceased are from Phashaskraal village, outside Burgersfort," said Seabi.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old boy’s lifeless body was recovered from the RevhumbweRiver in Malamulela policing area.

The provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba said he is concerned about the loss of these young lives and has urged parents to look after their children and strongly caution them against swimming in water-filled holes.