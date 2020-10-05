Cele pulls wool over our eyes with hollow rhetoric
The toughness of rhetoric-spewing Bheki Cele is exaggerated.
In August 2009, the then newly appointed national commissioner of police, Bheki Cele, made a controversial statement when he instructed police officers to “shoot to kill” criminals who were holding the country to ransom. Cele uttered these words at a time when the killing of police officers had reached pandemic proportions...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.