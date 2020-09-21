Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in Newcastle

Racial tensions ran high in Newcastle on Monday where farm owners and workers attended a safety imbizo convened by police minister Bheki Cele after the deaths of a KwaZulu-Natal couple at a farm in Normandien.

Cele, along with the national and provincial police commissioners, visited the community of Normandien in northern KZN.

His visit coincided with the first court appearance of Siyabonga Macu, 29, who was arrested for the murder of Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida, who were shot and killed on the front porch of their farmhouse at the end of last month. Their dog was also killed in the incident.

Four more people are expected to be arrested in connection with the couple's deaths.

“We are still looking for four more suspects because we know it was more than one. We caught the one suspect three days after the incident but we kept quiet to continue our investigation,” said Cele.