Response that places only police stations at the centre is bound to fail
Empower NGOs to tackle gender-based violence crisis
Police minister Bheki Cele recently released the list of 30 hotspots identified as needing special attention and targeted interventions when it comes to gender-based violence.
The list was compiled based on nine key variables, including the number of cases reported to the SAPS during the 2019/2020 financial year. These cases included, rape, human trafficking for sexual offences, kidnapping for sexual offences and domestic-related human trafficking. Reported domestic violence related to cases of murder, rape, attempted murder and assault were also considered when compiling this list...
