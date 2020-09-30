He must answer to the looting of crime intelligence slush fund, expert says

Richard Mdluli's legal woes are 'not over'

Richard Mdluli's legal troubles are far from over despite his sentencing to five years in prison yesterday by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.



Mdluli, the once powerful and feared crime intelligence boss, together with his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi were found guilty for the kidnapping of his customary wife 20 years ago. Mdluli's sentencing yesterday marked the “beginning of the end” for the man whose proximity to power is believed to have kept him out of trouble all these years...