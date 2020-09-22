Bheki Cele to outline plan to combat GBV in hotspots, clarity on level 1 rules

“We are determined to continue with our resolve to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. Based on the latest data, we have identified 30 hotspots about the country where this problem is most rife. As we move to the next alert level, we are increasing and improving support services for survivors of gender-based violence, particularly in the identified hotspots,” Ramaphosa said.

This comes as Cele revealed that only 130 of the 4,058 people arrested for alleged GBV since the announcement of the lockdown in March have been convicted — which translates to a conviction rate of only 3%.

Gauteng recorded the most reported cases at 743 with 1,173 arrests. This was followed by the Western Cape with 534 cases and 1,093 arrests, the Eastern Cape with 243 cases and 488 arrests, and KwaZulu-Natal with 230 cases and 375 arrests.

Spokesperson for the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities Shalen Gajadhar told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE recently that the statistics informing the list of hotspots would not only come from the SAPS, but also from information and research provided by the departments of justice and of social development.

