DA's idea of racism ignores reality

At its policy conference at the weekend, the DA reaffirmed its stance on non-racialism, a principle the party adopted together with other values of fairness and diversity.



These are not new party values. In fact, they have for a number of years shaped the DA’s liberal identity. It is the interpretation of these values, particularly in the SA context, that is likely to be a sticking point with the rest of the voting population...