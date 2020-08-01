World

Twitter bans account of former KKK leader David Duke

By Reuters - 01 August 2020 - 12:22
David Duke's account had been suspended for repeatedly violating Twitter's policy on hateful content and harmful links, the micro-blogging site said.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL \ FILE

Twitter Inc said on Friday it has permanently suspended the account of David Duke, a former leader of the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan, as the social media company tries to curb the spread of hateful content on its website.

Duke's account had been suspended for repeatedly violating Twitter's policy on hateful content and harmful links, the micro-blogging site said.

Under Twitter's hateful conduct policy, any threats of attacks directed at people on the basis of their religion, race or ethnicity is prohibited on its website.

Twitter has long been under pressure to clean up hateful content on its platform and has come under the scanner to control misinformation especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KKK is the oldest white supremacist group in the United States and its roots trace back to the Reconstruction period in the South that followed the Civil War.

In addition to anti-Black views, the KKK has expressed anti-semitic, anti-immigrant and anti-gay views

