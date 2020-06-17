Rioters spurred me to success says boxing champ Lovemore Ndou

As a teenager, Ndou suffered at the hands of police after being arrested on trumped-up charges of "consorting" with a white girl during the death throes of the apartheid regime. "They set a dog on me, beat me up and whipped me ... I still have the scars on my back as a reminder. Perhaps it's time that we start to consider scaling back on heavy-handed police behaviour and aim for a more benign, community-based model.

"The draconian model we see so commonly around the world, not just in America, has resulted in the loss of so many innocent lives," Ndou said.

He urged all South Africans to etch Floyd in their thoughts. "We need to stand in solidarity with our American brothers and sisters, and those in Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, who stood with us when we were fighting apartheid," he said

With the spectre of Covid-19 still looming large, Ndou doesn't favour mass gatherings, though, no matter what the cause. Instead, he'd like to see people take a knee on the streets outside their homes and blow their vuvuzelas and trumpets to bellow their support for reform. "We don't need to run around the streets and expose others to the coronavirus," he said.

"And we certainly don't need to resort to violence, looting and property damage. We can show the world we are a better nation by engaging in the most peaceful protests possible by just blowing our vuvuzelas outside our homes. We don't want to put the road to recovery at risk by converging in groups."

While as much a proponent of "all lives matter as much as black lives", Ndou is shocked by the continuing and disproportionate loss of black lives in police custody.

"Australia is not immune to this, more indigenous people die at the hands of police here than any other race," he said.

"The bad cops, like Derek Chauvin [who was charged with Floyd's death], joined the police force for the wrong reasons and give others a bad name."

The self-educated Ndou puts his transition from the ring to the courtroom down to the students butchered in Soweto.

"I've got my own law practice, two undergraduate degrees in law and communications, four post-graduate degrees, including a master's in human rights law and policy - and it's all down to the sacrifice and inspiration of those who died," he said.

"From where I came in Musina, it's pretty unheard of, especially during a time when the apartheid regime blocked every pathway possible to a black child. I can only thank the students in Soweto for giving me the desire and hunger to succeed."