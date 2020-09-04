DA not expecting walkouts at policy conference despite party tensions

The DA says it is not expecting any “virtual walkouts” this weekend despite a tense environment in the party leading up to its policy conference.

Gauteng leader John Moodey abruptly resigned from the party on Wednesday, saying it was no longer the party he joined.

DA chairperson Ivan Meyer told a virtual press conference on Friday that the party encourages open debate.

“We don't expect any virtual walkouts at our meetings because in the DA we encourage open debate. We are a liberal party, people express their views, we discuss it and at the end of the day it is the arguments that matter.

“We always believe that people must not raise their voice but must improve their argument. So we do not expect any such, we are a disciplined organisation,” said Meyer.

The party goes to this weekend's meeting with serious divisions over its policy stance. It will first discuss its values and principles documents.

With a number of leaders in Gauteng, including former Tshwane chairperson Abel Tau and Johannesburg counterpart Funzi Ngobeni, the party acknowledged that it may end up adopting some of their contributions to the policy discussion.