Think-tank challenges Ramaphosa's view that NHI will solve all problems

The Institute of Race Relations claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa is deceiving South Africans when he says the National Health Insurance (NHI) will cure the health-care crisis.

The think-tank accused the government of wanting to take over the entire medical sector in SA.

It said rather than focusing on solutions that would guarantee quality health care in the public sector, the government risks merely importing into the NHI everything that is wrong with the health system it mismanages today.

The IRR took issue with a statement by Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Sunday when he said: “Let us lay the foundation for the National Health Insurance so that all people have access to the quality health care they need regardless of their ability to pay.”