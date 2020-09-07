DA to do away with race and gender quotas
The DA is doing away with redress based on race as it seemingly distances itself from policies it had adopted during the tenure of former leader Mmusi Maimane.
One of the DA's biggest policy changes after its virtual policy conference held over the weekend was doing away with race-based redress and quotas, a move seen by analysts as the party attempting to redefine itself...
