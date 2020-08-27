Kick out ANC to eradicate corruption
It’s amazing how much discretion the president of the ANC and the party give to party members in deciding how to handle their implication in corruption.
That Cyril Ramaphosa has to write a letter to the party is an indication that the party’s internal mechanisms for holding leaders and members accountable are not worth the paper they are written on. ..
