ANC voters owe South Africa a huge apology

In my previous life as a pedagogue I used to attach a lot of importance to the writing of corrections by the pupils after having taken them through some form of written assessment.



The reason for this was that I wanted them to learn from their mistakes and it would therefore get my goat after making an effort to capture the corrections legibly and correctly on the chalkboard, when they got this exercise wrong by copying down wrong corrections. What worried me the most was that if they could not capture corrections correctly, then they were bound to repeat the same mistakes and thus not learn from the process. It also told me that they were either not concentrating or not interested in learning...