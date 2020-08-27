Soccer

Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports

By Reuters - 27 August 2020 - 10:11
Ross Barkley of Chelsea reacts after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC at Allianz Arena on August 08, 2020 in Munich, Germany.
Ross Barkley of Chelsea reacts after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC at Allianz Arena on August 08, 2020 in Munich, Germany.
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.

The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.

Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.

Frank Lampard's side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on Sept 14. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X