Blade Nzimande slated for 'inaction on graft, sexual harassment' claims at university

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has come under fire in parliament for “failing to act” on allegations of graft and sexual harassment at two universities in Limpopo.

Nzimande appeared before the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology on Tuesday.

He was invited to elaborate on the appointment of Prof Peter Mbati as Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) vice-chancellor amid allegations of sexual harassment against him, dating back to his time at the University of Venda.

Nzimande was also asked about allegations of poor governance and graft at the university.

The committee was not happy with the report-back. Its chairperson, Philly Mapula, said the department had presented a justification on why it could not intervene at SMU.

He said there were cases with clear information to intervene, but the department did not, even when it found the SMU had not complied with requirements to set out plans to spend R1bn on infrastructure.

Mapula said not only did SMU spend the money without giving plans to the department, it also misused the money.