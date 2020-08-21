Nothing justifies Zandile Gumede move
True to form, the ANC has shown South Africans the proverbial middle finger this week when it appointed former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
Gumede faces charges of fraud and corruption which relate to the R430m Durban Solid Waste tender during her tenure as mayor...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.