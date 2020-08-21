Columnists

Nothing justifies Zandile Gumede move

By Sowetan - 21 August 2020 - 06:47

True to form, the ANC has shown South Africans the proverbial middle finger this week when it appointed former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Gumede faces charges of fraud and corruption which relate to the R430m Durban Solid Waste tender during her tenure as mayor...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X