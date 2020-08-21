Mbalula wants new body to lead taxi industry
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants the formation of a single new taxi industry body that will replace the current associations that are split between taxi councils.
This proposal is contained in discussion documents that will be released in the coming weeks...
