Madiba legacy lives on in his foundation

It was a singular honour to serve as the first chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The assignment was simple but challenging - put in place all the systems Madiba's post-presidential office would require and turn into institutional programmes the work Madiba wanted to do in the years ahead.

The chair of the board of trustees was Professor Jakes Gerwel, who had been the director-general in the presidency from 1994 to 1999.

He told of how in the weeks after Madiba had stepped down as president he and other former staff members in the presidency had continued to receive calls from Madiba giving instructions for continuing work.

Eventually, he had to tell Madiba that they weren't employees of his any longer.

And so discussion began on the establishment of the foundation to provide Madiba with an institutional platform for his work.

The foundation started out as a trust with an extremely broad mandate in human rights, democracy-building and peacemaking and operations began in what had been Madiba's house in 13th Avenue, Houghton.