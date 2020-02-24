10 Afrikaners apologise for apartheid

A group of 10 Afrikaner academics who benefited from apartheid have acknowledged it was a crime against humanity.

The academics, who called themselves concerned South Africans, released a declaration yesterday saying that the continued denialism around apartheid being a crime against humanity was insensitive and aimed at avoiding the truth. The group include former diplomat and ambassador Dawie Jacobs, journalist Foeta Krige, minister of the Dutch Reform Church Dr André Bartlett and member of the advisory council of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation emeritus professor Willie Esterhuyse.

They all signed a declaration condemning and apologising for apartheid.

Their declaration came after former deputy president FW de Klerk caused a stir when he initially denied that apartheid had been declared a crime against humanity. De Klerk's controversial comments, followed by his foundation's statement, caused an uproar and stirred racial tensions.

He has retracted his comments and apologised through his foundation last week.

In its declaration, the Afrikaner group said the exclusion of black people from opportunities during apartheid was regrettable.